Why bake bread in a flowerpot? For starters, you can fit multiple pots in your oven and produce beautiful loaves of bread with maximum efficiency. This recipe, from The Harvest Baker by Ken Haedrich ($20), is chock-full of flavorful vegetables and herbs and is crusted with seeds and nuts, resulting in a rustic, savory bread to serve at any occasion.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Herb-Veggie-Flowerpot-Bread-43695882

Share

More Celebrity News: