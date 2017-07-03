Your Kitchen Will Look Instantly Cuter With KitchenAid’s Mini Stand Mixer

What is it about mini things that makes them 5 million times cuter than their regular-size versions? Whatever the case, the same is true for KitchenAid stand mixers. In case you missed it, the popular appliance comes in a miniature size in addition to the standard size, and it’s ridiculously adorable and perfect for small kitchens without much storage space. The Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($280) is 20 percent smaller, 25 percent lighter, and nearly $100 cheaper than the Classic KitchenAid Stand Mixer ($350).

The miniature mixer makes up to five dozen cookies in a single batch with the same power as the classic KitchenAid. It fits all the same attachments, and it’s the perfect tool for baking cookies, cakes, pizza dough, and more. If you’re obsessing over the cuteness, read ahead to see more colors and details and shop the mini mixer for yourself.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/KitchenAid-Artisan-Mini-Stand-Mixer-43691074

