Your Bridesmaids Will Be Anything but Boring in These Champagne-Colored Dresses​

Choosing a color theme for your wedding can sometimes be hard. You’ll want to pick a shade you love but also something that’s different from everyone else’s wedding. We’re seeing a rising trend of champagne-colored bridesmaid dresses, which means you’re probably thinking about this color scheme, too. Gold, silver, and metallics are great neutrals that stand out and glisten against all skin tones. Check out some of these top picks for your wedding.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Champagne-Bridesmaid-Dresses-43698213

