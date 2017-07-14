You Will Be Blinded by the Sparkle of Queen Letizia’s Sapphire and Diamond Earrings

Excuse us while we get our heart rates down, but Queen Letizia’s stunning diamond and sapphire drop earrings have given us palpitations. The Spanish royal pulled out her very best jewels to attend a banquet in London during her official state visit with King Felipe VI. While you might be tempted to be distracted by her one-shouldered navy blue gown or floral tiara (or perhaps even her soft pink makeup and updo), we beg you to keep your eyes on the jewels on her ears.

While we’ve seen Queen Letizia wear her fair share of gorgeous and expensive jewelry, this is the first time we’re seeing these sparkly earrings featuring four sapphires surrounded by leaf-shaped diamonds on every side, and we’re in love. Sadly, our budget does not allow for millions of dollars worth of jewelry, and yours might not either. For us, mere mortals, we’ve rounded up a few more affordable options straight ahead.

43732907

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Queen-Letizia-Sapphire-Earrings-July-2017-43738131

Share

More Celebrity News: