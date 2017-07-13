You Might Not Recognize Gigi Hadid in This Campaign, but You Will Recognize Her Shoes

Gigi Hadid has maintained a strong relationship with Stuart Weitzman for multiple seasons, not only stripping down and jumping into action to show off the brand’s boots, but also working them into her everyday outfits. That’s how you know Gigi really loves the quality footwear she’s repping.

For Fall 2017, the supermodel channeled Jean Seberg in the 1960 French film Breathless with the help of a Shay Ashual faux-pixie wig, her own strategic poses, and mastermind Mario Testino, who was behind the camera. Ahead, you can see a short film of Gigi on set, an exclusive BTS shot, and shop the Cling and Tiemodel shoes Gigi’s wearing. Here’s fair warning: she might beat you to styling them on the street.

39268007

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Gigi-Hadid-Stuart-Weitzman-Campaign-Fall-2017-43730411

Share

More Celebrity News: