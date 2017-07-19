You Have to Hear What Paige Davis Just Said About the Trading Spaces Reboot

It seems TLC viewers didn’t realize how much they missed Trading Spaces, the aughts home improvement show where neighbors redecorate a room in each others’ houses on a strict budget, until it was announced that the show would be returning. And it seems beloved show host Paige Davis didn’t realize how much she missed hosting the show until given a chance to do it again; it was just announced that Paige will be hosting the reboot, slated to premiere in 2018 — a decade after it went over the air.

In a video announcing her return, Paige declares, “I’m back at TLC, back home where I belong, and I’m so thrilled!” She tells fans that since the show went off the air, she’s been living in Manhattan and staying busy appearing on and off Broadway in theater and dance productions. The charismatic host also gave us some new details on the reboot: the first three cities to be featured will be Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Baltimore — and they’re casting in those cities now! Live in one of those places? What are you waiting for? Go apply!

