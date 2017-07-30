You Can Get a Free MAC Lipstick — but Only For 1 Day

Beauty-lovers are addicted to MAC lipstick thanks to its creamy, pigmented formula. That black bullet tube is heart-stopping. To our delight, MAC is celebrating National Lipstick Day in a fabulous fashion with the brand’s Lips Lips Lips offering.

On July 29, get to your local MAC store early to receive a full-size MAC lipstick! Although shade selection varies at each store, we’re confident you’ll find a hue you can’t live without. If you’re lucky, you might be able to score Ruby Woo, a universally flattering red, or Velvet Teddy, a cult-favorite nude shade.

Make sure to set your alarms this weekend and get to your MAC store early! This offering is only available while supplies last.

