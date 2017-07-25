William and Harry Release New Photos With Diana Ahead of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a car accident back in August 1997, and the British royal family has set up a memorial at Buckingham Palace to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, selected most of the items on display, including a pair of Diana’s beloved ballet shoes, a personalized school trunk, her old Kensington Palace desk, and a case full of her cassettes featuring albums by Diana Ross, Elton John, and George Michael. Will and Harry also released a handful of sweet photographs from Diana’s personal photo album, which will be featured in their new documentary for ITV and HBO, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

Will and Harry have been opening up more and more about their mother’s death in recent months, and in the British documentary — which airs on Monday — the royals spoke about the very last conversation they had with Diana before she passed away. “The very last memory I have is a phone call from Balmoral [Castle in Scotland],” William said. Harry also revealed that they hadn’t seen their mother in almost a month before the accident. “There was the point where our parents split and . . . we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough.”

