Why This Trump-Supporting Makeup Artist Was Disqualified From a KVD Competition

A makeup artist named Gypsy Freeman is calling herself a victim of “bigotry” after Kat Von D Beauty rescinded her win from a brand-sponsored contest. Last month, Freeman won Kat Von D’s Saint + Sinner Contest with an Ophelia-inspired photo shoot. The makeup line was going to fly her out to LA for a collection launch party, and she was going to win a $500 Sephora gift card. But according to Freeman, Von D disqualified the winner over her political views.

On Election Day last year, Freeman posted a pro-Trump Instagram. Freeman told The Kansas City Star that when Von D saw the post, she personally reached out to Freeman to rescind her win. It all went down over Instagram direct messages, and Freeman saved the screenshots.

According to the photos, Von D wrote that, “My launch party [and my brand] celebrates many things that Trump is against. And I just need you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump.”

While the posts show that Von D never explicitly disqualified Freeman, the artist did not end up making the trip. Instead, Jenn Bischof, a photographer who shot Freeman’s winning look, attended the event. She posted a few snaps with Von D.

In response to the incident, Freeman said that she will probably stop using KVD Beauty products, despite using the brand in her makeup kit “for years.” She has also reached out to Sephora.

According to Freeman, she and Von D ended the conversation amicably, but she still believes that “It’s definitely bigotry . . . It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.”

Von D has not made an official response but said in one of her DMs to the artist that “It’s not about inviting people based on their political stance — it’s just extremely difficult (borderline impossible) for me to be friends with or associate with anyone who would support a man who goes against everything I stand for. I would feel the same way towards people who supported Hitler, or any other fascist.”

As Freeman tries to bring attention to this incident, KVD Beauty has since deleted pictures of the event from its official Instagram. We have reached out to Kat Von D Beauty for comment and will continue to update this story.

