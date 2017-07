This strength-training workout will increase heart rate and tone your entire body. Each exercise is 25 reps, so take breaks as needed and know that you can build up to it! Be sure to wear a supportive sports bra (the Class FitSugar girls are wearing the Vanity FairĀ® Underwire Sport Bra), grab some water, and get ready to work!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/30-Minute-Video-Workout-Dumbbells-43695876

