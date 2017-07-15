What Day of the Week Is Disneyland the Least Crowded?

If you’ve ever waited more than an hour for Space Mountain at Disneyland (guilty!), you know the plight of long lines at the park. Even increases in ticket prices haven’t done much to deter attendance at the parks — at least enough to improve wait times for attractions.

So is there a secret time head to Disneyland when it’s not teeming with park-goers? Well, sort of. It depends on the day you attend the park, as well as the time of year.

According to the LA Times, average ride wait times for Disneyland’s most popular rides have all increased from 2015 to 2017, save Splash Mountain’s. Grizzly River Run’s wait time has jumped 56 percent over the past two years, Toy Story Mania’s wait time has increased a full 10 minutes (from 38 to 48 on average), and Space Mountain’s from 48 minutes to a whopping 65.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are the best days to attend the park, but based on the LA Times’ data, Thursday is the sweet spot for shorter wait times. Unsurprisingly, Saturdays have the longest average wait times. The studies also show that the months of January (right after Winter break and in a chillier month) as well as September (most likely because kids are just going back to school and returning from long vacations) are the best months to go to avoid crowds.

So the key to experiencing shorter lines? Go on a Thursday — or other weekday — and keep your fingers crossed that Disney will work a little bit of its magic just for you.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/What-Day-Week-Disneyland-Least-Crowded-43733633

