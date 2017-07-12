We Only Have 1 Word to Describe the New Sephora Pro Palettes: Wow

Move over, Urban Decay Heat palette, there’s not one, but three new Sephora Pro eye shadow palettes in town, and they are effing incredible.

The palettes were developed with the Sephora Pro team of artists, but you don’t have to be an MUA to get the most out of these. Each set features 28 high-pigment pans of color that vary in finish, from chrome to matte, shimmer, and satin, leaving plenty of options for artists and makeup enthusiasts alike. Every color you need to go natural or bold lives inside of these palettes, so you won’t have to lug around more than one item to create various looks.

There’s a Cool option which offers a variety of cool-toned shades including soft pinks and grays. The Warm kit boasts a spectrum of fiery matte, chrome, and shimmer browns and corals, perfect for creating sunset eyes. If you’re a part of #TeamUnicorn, the Editorial palette has insanely vibrant neon and iridescent hues to create glittery, mythical looks.

Each palette is available for a limited time on Sephora.com, and you can snap ‘em up for $68 each. Considering the number of colors available and quality of each pigment, these are a serious steal. Get a better look at each palette ahead and good luck picking just one favorite . . .

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Sephora-Pro-Eye-Shadow-Palettes-43730878

