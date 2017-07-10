We Already Can’t Wait For These Engaged Celebrity Couples to Say “I Do”
Now that Tara Lipinski has tied the knot, the world is waiting with bated breath for another celebrity wedding. Will Serena Williams be making the trek down the aisle soon, or will it be Nikki Bella? Perhaps it might even be Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. Regardless of who it is, it’s refreshing to see stars take the next step in their relationships given all the celebrity breakups we had last year.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Engaged-Celebrity-Couples-2017-42986987