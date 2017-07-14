WATCH: Justin Timberlake Springs to Aid of Woman Hit By Golf Ball at Charity Game

Justin Timberlake‘s got good soul in his feet—and his heart!

Fans have gone to the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship to see their favorite celebrities compete, but one spectator especially paid the price to meet the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer.

An unidentified woman was struck by a tee shot on Wednesday at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada after someone in Timberlake’s group accidentally hit the ball to the right of the 17th hole and into the crowd.

Soon after, the 10-time Grammy winner — who was partnered with retired NFL player Tony Romo — was spotted walking over and consoling the woman. In footage taken by The Sacramento Bee‘s Ed Fletcher, Timberlake was able to help her to her feet and make her laugh, even giving her a high-five.

Two years ago at the same tournament, Timberlake had yet another viral moment when he and Alfonso Ribeiro riled up the crowd with a performance of “the Carlton,” the actor’s iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dance move.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/justin-timberlake-springs-to-aid-of-woman-hit-by-golf-ball-at-charity-game/

