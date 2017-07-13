WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Says She Was Disinvited from Appearance at LGBTQ Kids Camp for Being a Republican

Caitlyn Jenner admitted that her backing of the Republican party has often been met with adversity, including one occasion where she was disinvited from an appearance.

While guest hosting The View Thursday, the 67-year-old reality star joined a conversation about being uninvited after the panel discussed a segment of The Real Housewives of New York City where Bethenny Frankel took back her invitation for Ramona Singer to join the group on their upcoming trip to Mexico.

Jenner explained that after she came out as transgender, an LGBTQ camp for kids asked her to come for an appearance.

“They said, ‘Would you like to come to this thing?’ and I said, ‘Sure, I would love to,’ ” she said. “There was a fee involved, they had some corporation that was going to put the fee in there and this and that.”

.@Caitlyn_Jenner: “It was harder coming out as a Republican than it was coming out as trans in the current environment.” pic.twitter.com/U5duz6MhsO — The View (@TheView) July 13, 2017

After Jenner’s political views were explored on her reality show I Am Cait, the camp reneged on their agreement.

“They called up and said that we’re disinviting you,” she recalled.

But Jenner got in touch with the head of the camp.

“I called him up, and it was a substantial fee, and I called him up and I said, ‘Hey, look, the only ones getting hurt from this are the kids. So I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, I’ll donate that money back to the camp,’ ” she said.

After that, the camp changed their tune and welcomed Jenner to visit.

“Immediately, their attitude changed,” she said. “They said, ‘Come on in.’ We a wonderful couple of days with the kids, it was great.”

Jenner said voicing her support for the Republican party has been difficult.

“It was harder coming out as a Republican than it was coming out as trans in the current environment,” she said on the show.

The reality star admitted that her political party does need work when it comes to LGBT issues, and she’s more than willing to offer her advice.

“I’m glad I’m in the position that I’m in because I’ve got a good in with the Republican party,” she said. “As we know, the Democrats do a much better job when it comes to the LGBT issues. I know that, I’m not stupid. But the Republicans need help, and I’m here to help.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/caitlyn-jenner-disinvited-appearance-lgbtq-kids-camp-republican/

Share

More Celebrity News: