Wait! Check This 1 Detail Before You Send Off Your Résumé

You want to get on the hiring manager’s good side, right? There’s one common but easily avoidable mistake that candidates make, and it’s one that seriously annoys those in charge of sorting through applicants. It’s all about the way you save your résumé.

It might sound nitpicky, but hiring managers prefer when attached résumés are labeled with the applicant’s name. Instead of saving and sending a file labeled “Résumé,” give your résumé a file name that has your name on it. This small move simplifies the process for hiring managers who are dealing with a slew of applications. It’s not much effort for you to save your résumé as “Jane Smith Résumé,” and it’s a positive first step toward pleasing the person in charge of hiring.

