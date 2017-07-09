Try to Make It Through These Sexy Luke Perry Pictures Without Screaming “Daddy!”

No matter your age, we can all agree that Luke Perry is one attractive man. Before he earned his rightful title as daddy, the 50-year-old actor was making hearts beat a little faster with his role on Beverly Hills, 90210. And how could he not? That suave hair. The perfected smolder. And don’t even get us started on his spine-tingling smile. Yes, back in the late ’90s, Luke was a bona fide hottie. And let’s be real, not much has changed since he exited the teen drama. Whether you know him as Dylan McKay or Archie’s dad on Riverdale, you will certainly appreciate these gorgeous throwbacks.

