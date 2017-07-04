Tom Holland’s Mind-Blowing Performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” Needs to Be Seen

If you thought Zendaya’s Bruno Mars performance on Lip Sync Battle was epic, you ain’t seen nothing yet. In a preview for Wednesday night’s episode, Tom Holland channels his inner good girl gone bad as battles against his Spider-Man: Homecoming costar. Aside from expertly lip-syncing Rihanna’s “Umbrella” while dressed in a black wig and skin-tight leather jumpsuit, the 21-year-old shows off his impressive moves as he dances around in the pouring rain. Seriously, get ready to pick your jaw up off the floor.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Tom-Holland-Lip-Sync-Battle-Video-43703049

