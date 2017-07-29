Todd Chrisley Writes Sweet Post Dedicated to Daughter Savannah and Her Boyfriend Luke Kennard

Proud papa!

Todd Chrisley shared an Instagram photo montage of his daughter Savannah, 19, and her boyfriend Luke Kennard, 21, alongside a touching caption.

“To say that we are proud of these two would be an understatement,” Todd writes. “God gives us what we need and the blessings and favor he has shown these two are beyond measure, we love you both @savannahchrisley and @lukekennard5.”

Savannah and Kennard confirmed they were dating when the reality star posted a photo on her Instagram while at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to cheer him on when he was selected by the Detroit Pistons as the 12th pick of the 2017 NBA draft.

“Yep y’all…he’s my guy could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5,” the former Miss Teen Tennessee captioned her photo along with the hashtag #myboyfriendishot.

The Chrisley Knows Best star told PEOPLE in early July that she was excited about her new relationship, and that they strive to make time for each other.

“We make time for each other and we both understand each other’s careers,” Chrisley said during a conversation about her first clothing line, Faith Over Fear. “We can go months without seeing each other and it would be okay. It’s just the understanding that we both have that our careers come first — I mean it’s pretty great.”

“My dad has always told me you need to be with someone who you are extremely on the same level with. And that is the truth,” she added. “We both have our own things going on. He has his career. I have mine. But he’s just one of the most honest, caring, human beings there is.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/todd-chrisley-savannah-insta-post/

