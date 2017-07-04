This Woman Asked For “Round Nails” From the Salon and the Result Is Horrifying!

Manicures are supposed to be a relaxing ritual. There’s nothing better than leaving the salon with fresh new nails. But a woman in Britain may have had the craziest mani since Elle Woods made Paulette steal her dog back from her evil ex-husband.

Angela Blemmings is a nail technician in Dukinfield, UK. She counts her niece, Emma Jones, as a loyal customer — except for one recent manicure, when, as Blemmings put it, Jones went to a new salon “without doing her research.” At £35 (about $45), it wasn’t exactly an inexpensive appointment. Jones made a (pretty simple) request for round tips and ended up leaving the salon sporting an extremely literal interpretation of that style.

Blemmings posted a picture of Jones’s nails to Facebook, writing that she “couldn’t believe [her] eyes.” Since this is what manicure nightmares are made of, people were quick to respond with total disbelief. The post was shared over 10,000 times, with one user commenting, “This is shocking, no words!”

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. Blemmings came to the rescue for her niece, taking the time to fix the nails herself. Jones now rocks a red and metallic silver mani with floral accents on her pinkies. Her tips are notably square now. That’s right, Jones still doesn’t have the rounded nails she wanted. But after that experience, we can hardly blame her.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Bad-Round-Nails-From-Salon-43703252

Share

More Celebrity News: