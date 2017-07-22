This New Look at Game of Thrones Season 7 Is Tense as Hell
It wouldn’t be a Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con without some spoilery footage! HBO unveiled a new look at season seven during the show’s panel on Friday, and the minute-long video is now available online. Some highlights: Winter is coming (duh), the various families across Westeros are split on whether to trust Dany and her dragons, Euron still looks like Jack Sparrow, and a ton of people are doing sexy stuff. Cersei and Jaime are making out (ew), Missandei is ripping open Grey Worm’s jacket, and Yara and Ellaria are kissing, which we’re already seen. The most exciting part, however, is the end. Dany and Melisandre are face to face, and the Red Priestess proclaims, “I believe you have a role to play, as does another.” Ohhh, does this have anything to do with Azor Ahai?!
