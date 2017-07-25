This Millionaire Heiress’s Sheer Wedding Dress Was Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale Book

When your father is media mogul Rupert Murdoch, you better believe no expenses will be spared at your wedding. Elisabeth Murdoch married Turner Prize-winning artist Keith Tyson in a lavish wedding in Oxfordshire, England. Guests danced the night away under an impressive canopy of colorful flowers while sipping drinks from tiny tin cans that had “Keith’s paint” written in gold text (an homage to the groom’s work as an artist).

But while the decor was one for the books, it was the bride’s sheer wedding dress that really took our breath away. The heiress wore a stunning dress with delicate 3-D appliqué embroidery. She finished her bridal look off with a jewel encrusted hair clip and dainty diamond earrings. Have a look at the fairy-tale wedding ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Elisabeth-Murdoch-Wedding-Dress-43783794

