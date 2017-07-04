This Fourth of July Country Playlist Will Be on Repeat All Weekend

Consider this your Summer soundtrack! Country music is made for the season of cold beers and cutoffs, so it’s no surprise that this year’s hottest songs make for one helluva a Fourth of July weekend playlist. Get ready to blast this during the weekend’s BBQs and pool parties — and all Summer long! Listen to the playlist and watch the music videos ahead!

Just remember, you’ll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Summer-Country-Songs-2017-43694554

