This Elegant Forest Wedding Looks Straight Out of a Dream

Davita and Nolan’s wedding was inspired by the sweeping coastline that runs along the bride’s six-acre property. Every detail was handcrafted and made with love, and tied back into the natural venue beautifully. The groom made tables using reclaimed, old growth wood, each sign was built and hand-lettered by a cousin, and Davita’s mother spent the year cultivating the gardens that made up most of the decor.

The couple was able to get in some gorgeous shots in their rowboat, which looked like a complete dream. After dark, the couple’s mint green home on wheels, Frankie, also turned into a food truck to serve guests hot grilled cheese sandwiches. This stunning Pacific Northwest wedding was truly an unforgettable one.

See their photos!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Elegant-Pacific-Northwest-Wedding-43741527

