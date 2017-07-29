This Eco-Adventure Park Near Tulum, Mexico, Is a Tourist Attraction Worth Checking Out

If you’ve loved going to water parks as a kid, you’re going to flip out over eco-adventure park Xel-Há, a paradise for aspiring mermaids. This natural aquatic theme park is located in the Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico, between Cancún and Tulum. Its name translates to “where the water is born,” a fitting title given by the ancient Mayans long before the site transformed into a popular attraction in 1994. In 2009, Xel-Há was the first park in world to receive the Gold Award, the most important sustainability certification in the tourist industry. The park is incorporated into its ecosystem rather than disrupting it and hosts a number of research and conversation programs.

All-inclusive admission begins at $80 (USD), which includes complimentary breakfast and lunch, unlimited snorkeling, gear (bicycles, inner tubes, life jackets), snorkeling equipment, and access to 21 of the park’s free attractions. When you think about it, the price tag is pretty reasonable for what it offers. Families with young children will especially benefit with entrance being 50 percent off for kids 5 to 11 years old. There are also 11 other activities available to experience for an additional cost such as scuba diving and zip-biking. There’s so much to do that you won’t likely be able to see everything in one day. See what you can expect during your visit!

