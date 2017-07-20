This Couple Showed Their Love For Travel With the Cutest Airport Engagement Shoot

Ame and Rick met through work a few years ago, and their proposal story had a shaky start with a happy ending. Rick had planned a wonderful dinner with Ame and his two kids, but a few hiccups forced a change of plans. After a less-than-ideal evening out, Ame was ready for bed. As she lay down, their TV began to stream John Legend’s “All of Me,” and Rick sweetly sang along. She had no idea that he was about to propose until he asked her to follow him off the bed. He reached into the drawer and pulled out a small box, which Ame enthusiastically accepted.

On top of the couple’s mutual love of traveling, Rick works for an airline, making an airport-themed engagement shoot even more fitting. The two are also having a destination wedding in New York City, so it all came full circle.

See their adorable photos!

