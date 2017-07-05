This $18 Popcorn Popper Will Make Your Movie Night

This article originally appeared on Real Simple.

What would movie night be without a big bowl of popcorn? It should be a guilt-free choice, but once you add popping oil and butter, the calories can really start to add up. Thankfully, this $18 silicone bowl is your key to a quick and healthy movie night snack.

We first tried the Chef’n PopTop Microwave Popcorn Popper a couple of years ago while doing research for our weekly column, 6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life. Since then, it’s become one of the most popular items we’ve ever featured. And for good reason: It makes snacking healthier so simple.

All you have to do is toss kernels (we recommend Tiny But Mighty’s heirloom ones) into the heat-resistant (and BPA-free) bowl. Then fold in the flaps at the top and stick it in the microwave. Stand back and watch the flaps unfold as the kernels burst. In a little over two minutes, you’ll have 10 cups of fluffy popcorn—with no burnt kernels! Pull it out of the microwave using the convenient tabs at the top. Silicone doesn’t conduct heat, so you don’t even need to wait for it to cool down.

Transfer your popped corn into another bowl or eat it right from the tub (Score! Less dishes!) If you still want to add some butter, oil, or other yummy toppings? Go right ahead. Clean up is just as easy—just toss the whole bowl in the dishwasher once you’ve snacked to your heart’s content.

It’s worth mentioning that sometimes a few rogue kernels escape out the top. Since they’re not cooked in oil, though, they’ll leave no greasy residue on the inside of your microwave. Just pick them up and throw them in the trash.

And, perhaps the ultimate bonus, this handy kitchen tool pays for itself in only a few uses. Kernels are much cheaper than microwave bags.

To buy: Chef’n PopTop Microwave Popcorn Popper, $18; amazon.com.

