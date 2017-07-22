These New Lay’s Chips Taste Like a Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Popper!

Calling all jalapeño-popper-lovers! Lay’s has a new Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Popper chip flavor that’s going to be your new favorite way to satisfy your craving for a homemade jalapeño popper. Cheesy, salty, and spicy, these chips claim to taste just like the popular appetizer perfect for parties, so rather than making the effort to cook, you can just set out a bowl of these instead.

The flavor idea came out of this year’s Do Us a Flavor contest, in which people submitted their new flavor ideas in the hopes that they’d make it as real Lay’s products available in stores. While Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Popper is not one of the three finalist flavors that were guaranteed a spot on store shelves (Everything Bagel With Cream Cheese, Crispy Taco, and Fried Green Tomato snagged those slots), it seems Lay’s saw enough promise in this flavor to sell it, too.

43724251

This new Lay’s flavor will arrive at Walmart on July 30 and remain an exclusive for three weeks before hitting other retailers nationwide. Prepare to stock up!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Lay-Bacon-Wrapped-Jalape%C3%B1o-Popper-Chips-43764113

Share

More Celebrity News: