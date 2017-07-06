These Are the Earrings That Kate Middleton Wears With Everything

Looking back at standout royal outfits, we noticed a little something: these power women love a good drop earring. It’s that statement-making extra that’ll turn any shift or suit special, and Kate Middleton’s got a go-to pair she wears with pretty much everything.

Combining Annoushka pearls with hoops from Kiki McDonough earrings, Kate’s custom-made creation is perfect for everyday wear. The duchess has worn these babies with colorful coats, floor-length dresses, and even casual looks. Scroll through to see the accessory this stylish royal’s been wearing since 2012. Then, check out the one shoe every royal owns.

