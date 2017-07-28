These 8 Self-Tanners Won’t Turn Your Fair Skin Orange

Unfortunately, with my European roots and milky complexion, “the skin I’m in” was never meant to tan naturally. There was once a time when I’d drench my skin in cheap tanning oil and lay out under the sun for hours in hopes of getting some color. I’d always end up with a painful burn.

When I go in the sun now, I make sure to apply a mineral-based sunscreen to protect myself from the harmful UVA/UVB rays. And now I know that the safest, most effective way for pale skin to score a beautiful, sun-kissed color is to use self-tanner.

Despite all the horror stories I’ve heard of Oompa Loompa-like coloring and awkward streaks, I set out on a mission to find the best self-tanners for pale skin. Read on to find out which formulas could work best for your fair complexion.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Best-Self-Tanner-Pale-Skin-43679822

Share

More Celebrity News: