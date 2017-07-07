The Perfect Selena Gomez Summer Outfit For Every Type of Girl

From Coachella to getaways with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and public appearances, Selena Gomez maintains a very chic wardrobe. But each of her outfits is different than the one that came before. Selena can turn up the bohemian vibes one day and show up in a daring, sexy, sophisticated midi dress the next.

Most of Selena’s outfits — even the most dazzling — are actually pretty easy to pull off, especially in the Summer when she mainly sticks to strappy sandals or white low-top sneakers. If you want to dress as effortlessly as the singer, you have to define your signature style first. Scroll for a rundown of Selena’s different fashion personalities, then choose the look that matches your own mantra.

