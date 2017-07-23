The New White House Communications Director Is Already Making Sexist Remarks

.@Scaramucci: “We should put the cameras on” during the White House press briefings #CNNSOTU https://t.co/i5JfTgS1Vk

— CNN (@CNN) July 23, 2017

The newly appointed White House communications director is already off to a rocky start in more ways than one. During an early appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, July 23, Anthony Scaramucci told host Jake Tapper that he was willing to work with the press and “put the cameras on” for future press briefings, before adding, “The only thing I ask Sarah, Sarah if you’re watching: I love the hair and makeup person that we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”

The comment immediately drew backlash from viewers who called out Scaramucci for critiquing Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s appearance as a critical part of her performance as the new White House Press Secretary, replacing Sean Spicer. The sexist remark was, unfortunately, representative of his boss’s views on women. Since he took office, President Trump’s own objectifying attitude toward women has been a recurring theme, including the cringe-worthy moment when he commented on France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, and her physique earlier this month. Shortly before that, Trump was widely rebuked for tweeting about MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she visited Mar-a-Lago for New Year’s Eve. (And of course, his sexist views were well documented before he was even elected — Access Hollywood tape, anyone?)

As one commenter pointed out, it’s highly unlikely Scaramucci would have made a similar comment about Sean Spicer’s appearance:

We are seriously commenting on the new Press Secretary’s hair and make up??? No one ever talked about that with Spicer!!

— michelleka (@michelleka) July 23, 2017

While another pointed out the hypocrisy in judging a Trump spokesperson on her personal grooming:

Anthony Scaramucci just said the spokeswoman for this man needs to work on her hair and makeup: https://t.co/0S758V1MTZ #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/NXaZqXRvDC

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 23, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Scaramucci-Sarah-Huckabee-Sanders-Hair-Makeup-43781555

