The New Trend in Chokers, According to Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher

Get this: almost every time you obsess over a red carpet look or a supermodel’s bikinigram, it’s styled with a little something shiny from Jennifer Fisher. The celebrity favorite jewelry designer is the woman behind Michelle Obama’s vacation hoops and the personalized charm necklaces you see everywhere.

Thanks to the cult following she garnered after creating the ultimate monogrammed piece to wear to celebrate the birth of her son, Jennifer launched her brand in 2005. Since then, she’s competed in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund competition and was nominated for the Swarovski Accessory award in 2014. Now she’s a member of the council herself, and by anyone’s standards, the right person to tap for trend forecasts, packing hacks, and the like.

When I visited Jennifer in her New York showroom, she revealed the only way to wear a choker these days, in her opinion. Being that it’s vacation season, I also had to pick her brain about the optimal pieces to pack, how to pack them, and the pieces to style them with. Scroll for Jennifer’s trustworthy guide, and allow it to inspire your look on your next getaway.

