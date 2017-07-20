The Internet Responds to Beyoncé’s Whitewashed Wax Figure With a Collective “WTF?!”

Whereas Kylie Jenner’s wax figure is a spot-on duplicate of her, one of Beyoncé’s artificial “look-alikes” bears literally no resemblance to the singer. A Twitter user recently shared a picture of Bey’s supposed dopplegänger at an unknown Madame Tussauds museum location, noting how “fierce” it is, and a sh*tstorm of backlash ensued.

Beyonce’ wax figure at @MadameTussauds is FIERCE! pic.twitter.com/7UDyi9VEWT

— Joe (@CCFan007) July 18, 2017

The Beyhive was quick to point out how the waxy figure is noticeably whitewashed: its hair is way flatter and blonder, its skin is lighter, and its face looks way more like Lindsay Lohan, a whiter version of Mariah Carey, and basically everyone except Beyoncé herself. Upon hearing this feedback, Madame Tussauds issued an official statement to TMZ, explaining how bad lighting was the cause of the figure’s appearance. “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures,” the museum said.

Regardless of the museum’s official response, the Twitterverse couldn’t seem to hold back their rightfully appalled reactions.

30726282

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain’t it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A

— Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

So how does Kylie’s wax figure look realer than her while Beyoncé’s looks like a white Mariah Carrey pic.twitter.com/lQuVX26mpJ

— Lucas Dell (@lucasdell) July 19, 2017

Why does this Beyoncé wax figure look like Lindsay Lohan if she were an Instagram model pic.twitter.com/K1wjhiy26E

— Horace (@gaycourtjester) July 19, 2017

Ya’ll they really made Beyonce’s official wax figure some thick necked white country singer!!!! pic.twitter.com/MKuvB9uAJo

— Billy Bang On iTunes (@DjChubbESwagg) July 18, 2017

Bitch Beyoncé??? This looks more like a Bethany or a Becca or maybe a Britney…. https://t.co/btyw30zUp6

— RICK (@lifeofrickey) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN’s MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0

— Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs

— Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beyonce-Wax-Figure-Twitter-Reactions-43764692

Share

More Celebrity News: