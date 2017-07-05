The Dress Code at Princess Maria Olympia’s 21st Birthday Will Blow Your Mind

For Princess Olympia of Greece’s 21st birthday celebration, she teamed up with her father Prince Pavlos and threw a party at The Costswolds in the UK. Prince Pavlos turned 50, so naturally, the event’s hashtag was “#5021revolution”, and the dress code instructed guests to “revolutionize” their black tie.

Princess Olympia chose a glittering Steven Khalil bodysuit for the occasion, which came equipped with a long, sheer champagne train, and the fashion maven stood tall in rainbow Gucci platforms. Headpieces and fascinators from the likes of Philip Treacy were in abundance, and there was no limit to the ornamentation on anyone’s outfit. Read on for a glimpse into the royal family’s memorable evening.

43678080

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Princess-Maria-Olympia-21-Birthday-Dress-43702612

Share

More Celebrity News: