The Doors Issue a Cease and Desist Letter against Kendall and Kylie Jenner Over Those Vintage T-shirts and Arcade Fire Screen-Printed Their Logo Over Their Faces

It seems that despite issuing a formal apology on Instagram, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are still facing backlash for those “vintage” t-shirts they released and quickly recalled last week.

In addition to facing the general ire of the public and celebs like Paris Jackson and Kelly and Sharon Osbourne, now, the lawyer for The Doors’ estate is also stepping into the fray. It seems one of the controversial t-shirts in question featured the iconic “Lion” image of Jim Morrison with an overlay of Kendall’s face, an image that the reality stars turned designers apparently failed to get trademark approval for from the musician’s estate. The Doors’ lawyer issued a cease and desist letter to the Jenner sisters stating, “Your use of the registered trademarks in commerce is likely to cause confusion, mistake or to deceive consumers into believing that the Kendall + Kylie apparel was authorized by the Doors when no such authorization was sought or provided by the Doors.” The letter goes on to add that the use of the band’s logo is “likely to cause dilution by tarnishment of the famous mark” and “harms the reputation of the Doors.”

The band’s manager also spoke with Rolling Stone, telling the publication, “This is a case of people who fashion themselves as celebrities who are famous for being well-known but don’t actually do anything trying to utilize and steal and capitalize on the legacies of those who actually did do something and created amazing art and messages. It’s ironic, at least, and criminal, at worst, both morally, ethically and artistically.” He continued, “They’re obviously attention-seeking missiles who crave celebrity and being well-known but don’t actually do anything,” says Jampol. “It’s the polar opposite of the artists that they’re trampling all over. It’s just spitting in the face and on top of art and message and soul and legacy.”

so @pizzaslime screenprinted the apology over the kendall + kylie shirts and they’re selling them for $1500 lmfao https://t.co/uIBjE93Cc3 — blue checked thot (@ERINJEEN) June 30, 2017

And The Doors aren’t the only ones who are continuing to keep this controversy alive. Twitter user Erin Jean also pointed out that the website Pizza Slime has created their own take on the now infamous top, buying up a number of the original Kendall + Kylie designs before they were pulled from shelves and screen printing Kendall’s Instagram apology on top of her own face, selling the very limited edition run of six tops for a cool $1500 a piece. The company wrote in the caption for the pricey tees, “each shirt is a unique vintage shirt hand picked by someone on Kylie/Kendall’s team and then screen printed with a super f***ing sick Kylie/Kendal graphic and then screen printed again with their apology for making them … 3 f***ing screen prints on 1 tee bruhhhh.”

So @arcadefire are selling their own versions of *those* Kendal and Kylie Jenner t-shirts pic.twitter.com/vTrKrDJPxp — Thomas (@thomasjsmith__) July 4, 2017

The band Arcade Fire have also come up with an inventive way of capitalizing on this controversy. Thomas Smith, an editorial assistant at NME, took a photo of some of the band’s latest merch which includes a blue tie-dyed top emblazoned with Kendall’s face in lime green with the logo for the band’s new album Everything Now screen printed over the top.

For those who have somehow missed this road bump in the reality stars’ fashion careers, on June 29, Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced another controversy in what has thus far been a very dramatic 2017 for the sisters. The pair released a collection of t-shirts as a part of the latest “Rap vs. Rock” collection for their Kendall + Kylie line featuring their own face and initials superimposed over iconic images of rappers like Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac. As it turns out however, aside from simply being called out for their lack of sensitivity on Twitter, the Jenners also failed to reach out to the estates of these musical legends to secure the legal rights to the images. A fact Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace made crystal clear writing on Instagram, “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!” And she wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out against these particular designs, Kelly Osbourne and Paris Jackson also took to social media to express their distaste for the reality stars’ designs.

Sharon Osbourne tweeted one of the t-shirts featuring Kendall’s face overlaying an image of her husband Ozzy Osbourne yesterday, writing, “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.” And clearly the t-shirt struck a nerve with Ozzy and Sharon’s daughter Kelly as well judging by her most recent post to Instagram.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

The former Fashion Police host shared a photoshopped image giving Kendall and Kylie the same treatment they gave her father, superimposing an image of herself flipping the bird while wearing a shirt that reads “Young Willing and Eager” over a red carpet shot of the two sisters. In the caption for the post, Kelly wrote simply, “#CurrentMood.”

RELATED PHOTOS: 16 Stars Who Have Spoken Out About Designers Who Won’t Dress Them

It seems she wasn’t the only music icon scion to be offended by the Jenners’ latest line of products. Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, who is friendly with Kendall, also had some choice words for the fashion designer sisters, writing on Twitter, “as a huge fan of zeppelin, the doors, floyd.. i mean these bands literally helped shape who i am today. i can’t condone this ‘fashion.’ legends like these who completely changed our world today, not just the music world, should be respected and honored. not turned into this.” Adding, “pink floyd is not chanel. led zeppelin is not michael kors. metallica is not givenchy. don’t get it twisted. #bandsnotbrands #RESPECTMUSIC.”

as a huge fan of zeppelin, the doors, floyd.. i mean these bands literally helped shape who i am today. i can’t condone this “fashion.” — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

legends like these who completely changed our world today, not just the music world, should be respected and honored. not turned into this. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

pink floyd is not chanel. led zeppelin is not michael kors. metallica is not givenchy. don’t get it twisted. #bandsnotbrands #RESPECTMUSIC — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 29, 2017

Both reactions came shortly after Kendall tweeted out an apology, which Kylie also shared. “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” she wrote in a note. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from theses mistakes, and again we are very sorry.”

But apology or no, we’re not sure Kendall and Kylie have heard the last about this particular debacle just yet.

What do you think? Do you like the Kendall + Kylie designs or find them disrespectful to bands? Sound off below!

Via: http://people.com/style/kelly-osbourne-paris-jackson-respond-to-kendall-kylie-jenner-vintage-rap-t-shirts/

