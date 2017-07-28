The Detroit Trailer Offers a Terrifying Glimpse Into the Deadly Riots of 1967

In the Summer of 1967, police raided an unlicensed bar in Detroit, leading to a bloody, violent confrontation that later sparked a five-day riot through the city that left over 30 people dead and hundreds wounded. The Academy Award-winning director of The Hurt Locker, Kathryn Bigelow, is bringing this story — which is one of the most brutal urban revolts of the 20th century — to the big screen in the form of Detroit. The first three trailers are tense, terrifying, and all too relevant, and show glimpses of stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, and Hannah Murray. Catch Detroit when it hits theaters on Aug. 4.

