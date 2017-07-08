The Best Part of Shakira’s Performance of “Chantaje” Is Chris Martin Singing in Spanish

Shakira and Coldplay just came together to create pure magic. The Colombian singer and the band performed her hit “Chantaje” at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany. At first, we wondered who was going to sing Maluma’s part, and that’s where Chris Martin came in and stole our hearts.

The lead singer of Coldplay actually sang Maluma’s part in Spanish! He was totally feeling himself while doing it, too, and we don’t blame him. It was definitely impressive (and sort of adorable)! Shakira and Chris looked super comfortable together, which is why we’re requesting they come together for an official musical collaboration. See it all go down in the video above.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Shakira-Coldplay-Chantaje-Performance-43714628

