The 1 Word Ryan Reynolds Refuses to Let Blake Lively Say Around Their Daughters

There are plenty of words that are off-limits to parents, but when you have daughters, some are more forbidden than others. For Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds — parents to girls James and Inez — one term in particular is completely banned.

“We’ve joked that my daughter is bossy,” Blake said in an interview with Glamour magazine. “But my husband said, ‘I don’t ever want to use that word again. You’ve never heard a man called bossy.’”

Blake explained, “There would never be any negative connotation for a man being a boss, so to add a negative connotation on a woman being bossy? It’s belittling. And it doesn’t encourage them to be a boss.”

The actress also revealed another rather clever tactic Ryan uses when choosing his words around his two daughters.

“With my husband, I’m lucky to have someone who is so conscious,” she said. “My husband was like, ‘Why do I always say he?’ And I said, ‘That’s what we’re taught.’ So he’ll pick up, like a caterpillar, and instead of saying, ‘What’s his name?’ he’ll say, ‘What’s her name?’”

As for Blake, she admits she has “no idea” how to be the best parent for a daughter, but “I do know that I have to watch her and listen to her and not project any of my own insecurities or struggles on her.”

For that, she turns to comedian Sarah Silverman.

“[She] does a great bit that I’m going to butcher: ‘Stop telling little girls that they can do anything. They already believe they can do anything. It opens the door for questions . . .’ We’re all born feeling perfect until somebody tells us we’re not. So there’s nothing I can teach my daughter. She already has all of it. The only thing I can do is protect what she already feels.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Ryan-Reynolds-Refuses-Say-Bossy-Word-His-Daughters-43814319

