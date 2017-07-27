Tegan and Sara’s Sara Quin Opens Up About the “Systemic Biases” LGBTQ Musicians Face

When the authentic experiences of LGBTQ people are shared with the world, it changes lives for the better. That’s because when these stories are told correctly, they have the power to open minds and build more accepting communities, to prove that people have more in common with one another than we may realize.

While the entertainment industry has made recent strides toward providing more well-rounded representations of LGBTQ individuals in media, there is still so much progress left to be made. It seems the first step we should all take to help improve the state of LGBTQ representation in our TV, movies, and music is to get as informed as possible on the issue at hand.

To get started, we hosted GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, Tegan and Sara’s Sara Quin, and Angelica Ross, costar of Claws, for an honest conversation about how LGBTQ stories are told today and why all of us should feel deeply invested in the mission to improve LGBTQ representation in our art and culture. Ahead, check out our enlightening conversation in full, and then head over to GLAAD for more resources on what you can do to advance positive LGBTQ representation in media.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/GLAAD-Twitter-Chat-Recap-43659129

