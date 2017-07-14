Rumors have been swirling for days now that another Teen Mom baby is on the way for Jenelle Evans and David Eason! But the Teen Mom 2 star’s latest tweet has fans freaking out over the possibility of TWO babies.

The post ‘Teen Mom’ TWINS?! Jenelle’s Latest Tweet Has Fans FREAKING Out As Pregnancy Rumors Swirl appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/jenelle-evans-pregnant-baby-four-rumor/

Share

More Celebrity News: