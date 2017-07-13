Teen Mom 2′s Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Having More Kids with Fiancé David Eason

Jenelle Evans isn’t focusing on having more kids.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, talked about the idea of expanding her family with fiancé David Eason, whom she is planning on marrying in September.

Evans told E! News that she’s not trying to get pregnant again.

“I think we’re good,” she said. “We have a lot of kids together.”

Eason agreed, saying, “We already have so many kids and it’s really time-consuming, it’s hectic. We don’t get that much time for just ourselves.”

The two share one child together, daughter Ensley, who was born in January. Evans also has two sons from previous relationships: Jace, 7, and Kaiser, 2.

The reality star says she’s more focused on her upcoming nuptials and wedding dress shopping, which she is looking forward to.

“Trust me, I’m kind of like freaking out in my head,” she revealed.

Evans’ upcoming memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, hits bookshelves July 25.

Via: http://people.com/tv/jenelle-evans-on-more-kids/

Share

More Celebrity News: