Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Posts First Photo of Daughter Stella Star

Briana DeJesus has shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Stella Star.

The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her second child on Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed. The little girl joins the family alongside her half-sister, Briana’s first child, Nova.

“My StellyBelly girl,” the proud mom captioned the photo.

DeJesus first announced her pregnancy in January on Snapchat. “Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore. Super excited for July,” she captioned the photos on her story.

She was first introduced to audiences on 16 and Pregnant and, later, on Teen Mom 3, which only lasted one season. DeJesus’ journey to motherhood was documented, showing the birth of Nova and her struggles with her daughter’s father, on-again-off-again boyfriend Devoin Austin.

DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 back in March.

Stella Star is the product of her relationship with new boyfriend, Luis. During a teaser for the new season of Teen Mom 2, Briana broke down in tears while explaining to her mother and sister that “ has been cheating on me this whole time, so I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

Teen Mom 2 returns July 17 to MTV.

