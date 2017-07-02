Tara Lipinski’s Romantic Charleston Wedding Looks Like Something Out of a Dream

Tara Lipinski wed Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Charleston, SC, on June 24, and the wedding was as beautiful as you’d expect. The 35-year-old former Olympic figure skater was the epitome of a Southern belle in a strapless Reem Acra gown, which featured a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci, while her other half looked dapper in a black tux. Tara was all smiles as she read her vows to Todd and the two exchanged rings. The flower girls walked down the aisle with baskets that were created by Tara’s mother, and Tara’s close friend and fellow skater Johnny Weir served as one of the groomsmen.

Tara later took to Instagram to share photos from her big day, gushing, “I am officially Mrs Kapostasy! Yesterday was by far the best day of my life. There was one moment during the ceremony where I thought, I can not be any happier than I am in this very moment. His vows will forever be etched in my mind. I am so happy and so in love with you @toddkap!” Tara and Todd first met when she presented him with a trophy at the Sports Emmy Awards in 2015, and the two got engaged that December. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Tara-Lipinski-Wedding-Pictures-43683791

