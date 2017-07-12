Tamra Judge Shares GRAPHIC Photos Of Her Face Post-Plastic Surgery

Tamra Judge is not ashamed of her plastic surgery! The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to share graphic photos and details of the face-lift she got barely a month ago. Tamra owned up to the procedure on the July 10th episode of Watch What Happens Live. “What did you do to celebrate your 10 year anniversary of being a Housewife?” host Andy Cohen asked her. “I went and saw Dr. [Milind] Ambe!” Tamra replied. Clearly Tamra has no shame when it comes to keeping herself looking young! Click through to see Tamra’s post-operation photos.

