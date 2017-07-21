Tamera Mowry-Housley Is ‘Absolutely’ More Relaxed as a Second-Time Mom: ‘Germs Can Be a Good Thing’

As Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s family has grown, her approach to parenting has evolved – and “absolutely” relaxed.

“ my firstborn dropped his pacifier, I would freak out. I would run to the bathroom, run hot water on it for like 20 seconds,” Mowry-Housley told PEOPLE Wednesday while discussing her partnership with GoodNites Nighttime Underwear. “Now my daughter, if she drops a pacifier, I just dip it in water.”

The 39-year-old – who shares Ariah Talea, 2, and son Aden John Tanner, 4½, with husband Adam Housley – says she’s embraced that “sometimes, germs can be a good thing.”

“You can’t keep germs away from your kids 100 percent, because how else are they going to build a tolerance?” she says. “Their immune system has got to be strong. I’m not saying throw them in a pool of germs, I’m saying you don’t have to be so particular.”

Part of being a mom of two is also about multitasking, The Real host says, adding that it’s “an art.”

“For me, so I can have sanity, I have to be organized,” she explains. “I have the day planned out the night before. Their diaper bag completely ready, their clothes are organized, their playroom is organized. It just makes life easier.”

Mowry-Housley’s preparedness has been a major change, she admits: “I was never the organizer in our family. Now I have everything labeled. It’s insane, but it makes your life so much easier.”

Being organized has also come in handy for potty training – and now, helping Aden tackle nighttime wetting.

“When my son was potty trained throughout the day, I had no idea that being dry at night was a different task. I automatically assumed that he was going to be dry at night,” says Mowry-Housley.

The star also notes that now she’s realized it’s “totally normal for some children to take a little bit longer to be dry at night.”

The Sister, Sister alum says that after learning to approach the situation with understanding, Aden has become more comfortable.

“We congratulated him when he was dry in the morning, or we just said, ‘It’s okay, you’ll get it,’ ” she explains.

Up next? Ariah. “She is showing me signs right now !” shares Mowry-Housley.

Via: http://people.com/babies/tamera-mowry-housley-relaxed-mom-of-two-potty-training/

