Take a Tour of Flip or Flop Star Tarek El Moussa’s Bachelor Pad

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been separated for more than a year now, and during that time, Tarek has used his finely honed real estate skills to design his own abode. The Flip or Flop star invited E! News inside his Newport Beach area bachelor pad. With its whitewashed walls and high ceilings, the airy open-concept home exudes welcoming seaside vibes. And, Tarek says, is the perfect maze for his two young kids to play in.

Wide plank wood floors run throughout, and farmhouse touches add cozy warmth in the form of crossed wood planks, stair banisters, and molding on the kitchen island. Upstairs, 6-year-old daughter Taylor’s room boasts not one but two bunk beds — although Tarek says she usually ends up in bed with daddy. Next door is 1-year-old son Brayden’s gray-and-white-themed nursery, complete with a plush glider in which Tarek rocks him to sleep at night.

The master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. A flat-screen TV is mounted above a fireplace, and a rustic chandelier hangs above the contemporary canopy bed. And did we mention the views? You can see the water from the upper deck in the charming abode, and we’re guessing he keeps his boat — which, he jokes, he just renamed from “Flip or Flop” to “Bad Decisions” — in the nearby marina.

Perhaps the most surprising and heart-warming part of the house tour, however, is when Tarek reveals that he and Christina still check in on each other and “still deep down care about each other.” Check out every inch of Tarek’s stylish home in the video above.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/home/Where-Does-Tarek-El-Moussa-Live-43693841

