When it comes to fashion, it seems the Kardashian family has always been on the cutting edge.

In this equal parts adorable and hilarious throwback, Khloé Kardashian gave subscribers to her official website/app a glimpse into the family’s on-trend ’90s vibe.

Kim, seen on the left, rocks a bright green scrunchy atop a Lisa Frank-esque one-piece, rollerblades and a very “As if!” facial expression. Kourtney, right, brings her safety A-game with a pair of kneepads. And, of course, front and center is Khloé, the most whimsical of the bunch, doing a classic piggy face for the camera.

Did we forget to mention that baby brother Rob is in a ZEBRA SPEEDO?!

The throwback is not a first for Khloé, who has been diving deep into the Kardashian memory banks to satisfy subscribers to her paid fan service, just this week sharing what it was like to be a “very naughty teenager.”

Khloé’s #TBT comes amid a rough patch for the Kardashian family as they deal with the fallout of Rob’s potentially criminal Instagram tirade against former girlfriend Blac Chyna, with whom he shares 8-month-old daughter Dream.

While the family has been disappointed and frustrated by Rob’s actions, according to insiders, Khloé has shows her support publicly, recently Snapchatting from a late-night dance party with Rob and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

For her part, 29-year-old Chyna told PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue: “I’m not going to take something that happened to me in the past into my future. First and foremost, I’m going to make myself happy because once I’m happy, then Dream can be happy and then King can be happy and then everybody else around me can be happy.”

