Stop Everything You’re Doing, Zara’s Pre-Fall Collection Is Finally Here

Zara just released its Pre-Fall collection and, as expected, we pretty much want to buy one of every item. From the fuchsia long-sleeved midi dress to the colorful striped top, it’s easy to see the inspiration the brand pulled from the ’70s.

Whether you’re out for drinks wearing the combined asymmetrical dress or heading to brunch wearing a cute polka-dot printed blouse, there’s something for every occasion. Have a look at the new collection, and shop your favorite pieces ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Zara-Pre-Fall-2017-Lookbook-43740393

