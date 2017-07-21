Stephen Colbert traveled across the globe to stay in Donald Trump’s infamous hotel room in Russia. If you can recall, a former British intelligence official shared an extensive dossier about the president in January. One particularly salacious claim alleged that Trump had hired prostitutes to urinate on the same hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama once slept on. Now, Colbert has slept on that same bed, too.

In a recent monologue, the late-night host spoke about his interest in the dossier’s “wildest accusations.” Colbert said, “Now, the wildest accusations in that dossier have never been confirmed. But as far as I know, nobody has tried,” adding, “They said that’s too salacious for us to even look into. But it’s the only part we care about!” Colbert then promptly began chanting “pee-pee tape,” a phrase he repeated throughout the entirety of his trip to Russia.

While in Moscow, Colbert somehow managed to keep a straight face while interviewing Andrei Soldatov — a journalist and surveillance expert — about the alleged pee incident. The entire exchange will leave you sinking into your own seat.

The real highlight, however, is when Colbert finally makes it into the presidential suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Moscow. As you can imagine, there were plenty of pee puns. Describing the suite, Colbert said, “It’s soaked in history. It just washes over you. It’s not like it’s in the past, you’re in history. You’re in it.” Watch the entire clip to see Colbert do a full blacklight examination of the room, among other ridiculous things.

